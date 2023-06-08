Films should help people overcome hatred and jealousy: Shantharam Shetty

June 08, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Expressing concern over some recent films showing vulgarity and excessive violence, Nitte (Deemed to be University) Pro-Chancellor M. Shantharam Shetty said on Thursday that there is a need of making films that help people to overcome hatred and jealousy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth edition of the four-day NITTE International Film Festival at Big Cinemas, Dr. Shetty said: “It pains to see vulgarity (in films). Cruelty is shown much more than love.” The films, he said, should make people understand pain of others. The films should help people overcome hatred and jealousy and help build a harmonious society, he said.

Dr. Shetty lauded the team of NITTE Institute of Mass Communication for screening select 100 Indian and foreign films. These films show what is right and what is wrong, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the event, Premendra Mazumder, the vice-president of Federation of Film Societies of India and general secretary of International Federation of Film Critics – India, said NITTE film festival is unique as it is managed by students.

“Students have come out of the campus and hosting the film festival for people. This makes this film festival unique,” he said. Appreciating organisers over selection of films for the festival, Mr. Mazumder said Film Societies of India, International Federation of Film Critcs and Federation of Film Societies of India will be happy to collaborate with the organisers in the coming years.

Head of NITTE Institute of Mass Communication, Raviraj, also spoke.

A total of 100 films will be shown in Screen 3, 4 and 5 of Big Cinemas during the four days. Apart from films in Kannada, Tulu, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and Tamil, films from countries namely Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, France and Senegal will be screened. As Germany was the country of focus for this year, German films too will be screened. As many as 40 film makers will interact with the audience.

Among the 20 films screened on Thursday included Kannada film Hadinelentu, which is on a teenage couple from different communities caught in a sexual act in a Pre University College. Actor Rekha Kudligi interacted with audience.

There is exhibition of 180 photographs captured by veteran film photographer, 76-year-old Ashwathanarayana from Bengaluru. Among the black and white photographs include candid off screen images of veteran actors namely Rajkumar, Ambareesh, Vishnuvardhan, Dwarkish, Aarti, Narasimharaju, Dattanna and Ravichandran, film maker Puttunnna Kanagal and politician Vatal Nagaraj. These photographs are of the period between 1970 and 2005, Mr. Ashwathnarayana said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.