Film-maker, actors complain about trolling

MANGALURU

29 December 2020 02:15 IST

A few persons in the Tulu cinema industry were trolling unfounded facts about his upcoming Kannada movie ‘Mumbai to Bhatkal’ and causing communal hatred, said director Ismail Moodushedde here on Saturday.

Mr. Ismail told The Hindu that the perpetrators were falsely claiming that their movie, which is slated for release in February, promoted ‘Love jihad’. He accused the perpetrators of spreading false information about the actors in the film. “This is being done to prevent distributors from taking my film,” he said.

Separate complaints were filed with the Cyber Crime Police Station and Kavoor Police Station on December 24, he said.

Pragnesh Shetty, the film’s hero, told reporters that the new film was being trolled as the one promoting ‘Love Jihad’. The film was about a Muslim couple and deals with issues such as terrorism and patriotism. The film no way speaks about ‘Love jihad’. Kavya Achan, who plays the role of a police officer in the film, said she had been falsely trolled for sporting a burqa in the movie. Pran Shetty, who plays the role of a villain, said the perpetrators were making public his mobile phone number and those of other actors and the film’s director.