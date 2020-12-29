Film-maker, actors complain about trolling

A few persons in the Tulu cinema industry were trolling unfounded facts about his upcoming Kannada movie ‘Mumbai to Bhatkal’ and causing communal hatred, said director Ismail Moodushedde here on Saturday.
Mr. Ismail told The Hindu that the perpetrators were falsely claiming that their movie, which is slated for release in February, promoted ‘Love jihad’. He accused the perpetrators of spreading false information about the actors in the film. “This is being done to prevent distributors from taking my film,” he said.
Separate complaints were filed with the Cyber Crime Police Station and Kavoor Police Station on December 24, he said.
Pragnesh Shetty, the film’s hero, told reporters that the new film was being trolled as the one promoting ‘Love Jihad’. The film was about a Muslim couple and deals with issues such as terrorism and patriotism. The film no way speaks about ‘Love jihad’. Kavya Achan, who plays the role of a police officer in the film, said she had been falsely trolled for sporting a burqa in the movie. Pran Shetty, who plays the role of a villain, said the perpetrators were making public his mobile phone number and those of other actors and the film’s director.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath