Fillip to proposal to shift office of SP to Puttur

The long-pending demand for shifting the office of the Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, outside Mangaluru has gained momentum with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary reportedly agreeing to a proposal from Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor to relocate the office to Puttur. Talking to reporters in Puttur on Tuesday, Mr. Matandoor said that in the interest of maintaining law and order in the region, the State government has agreed to redrawing the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate to include the areas coming under four Assembly constituencies of the district that are located along the coastline.

The five taluks coming under the remaining four Assembly constituencies are proposed to come under the Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction.

Mr. Matandoor said that Mr. Bommai and Mr. Poojary have agreed to re-structuring the jurisdiction and for shifting the office of the Superintendent of Police from Mangaluru to Puttur, which will be convenient for the police to have good contact with people of the district.