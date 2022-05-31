Fill vacant posts of teaching, non-teaching staff in universities, says Rangappa

K.S. Rangappa, President, Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities speaking at a conference in Mangalore University on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 31, 2022 00:34 IST

The Mangalore University in association with the FVCK organised a conference on ‘Strategies for Betterment of Higher Education and Governance of Universities’

President of Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities (FVCK) K. S. Rangappa said on Monday that the State government should fill up the vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching fraternity in universities at the earliest to sustain the quality of higher education.

In his introductory remarks at a conference on ‘Strategies for Betterment of Higher Education and Governance of Universities’ at Mangalagangotri in Mangalore University, he said that the government should strengthen the old education institutions by extending necessary financial and infrastructural support. Education should be the exchange of ideas between students, teachers and institutions. Their responsibilities are equally shared in maintaining the quality of higher education.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mangalore University in association with the FVCK had organised the conference.

In his inaugural address, the Executive Vice President and Former Vice Chancellor of MAHE Vinod Bhat said that accreditation by the NAAC should be made mandatory for the growth of a higher education institution and improvement in the quality of education.

“Technology cannot substitute classroom teaching, but it can help. So, we should create good teachers,” he said.

In his presidential remarks, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said, “We should aim at outcome based education. There should not be any kind of negative approach about the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.”

The Vice Chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh and a member of the National Steering Committee for National Curriculum Framework Development T.V. Kattimani said that NEP- 2020 will provide skill oriented education to the students.