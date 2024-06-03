Figures speak about development works done during three terms as MP, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

A day before the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results, outgoing Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Monday that he will not debate charges of non-development by detractors.

“I have official figures with me with over ₹1 lakh crore spent on development works in the district during my three terms as MP,” he said. Mr. Kateel was interacting with reporters at the “Meet the Press” programme organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists and Mangaluru Press Club.

Stating that development could not be attributed to an individual, Mr. Kateel said though the process began right from the time of late U.S. Mallya, it got accelerated between 2009 and 2024 during his three terms as the MP of the region.

The MP said he was criticised and trolled for delay in completion of some of the projects, including the Pumpwell Flyover and the Nanthoor underpass. He took constructive criticism in positive manner and rejected personal attacks. He did not aspire to become a politician or an MP and was a Sangha Pracharak. “I was asked to contest in 2009; but I did not accept it initially. Finally I accepted it. The same was with the post of party State president,” he said. He would remain an ordinary party worker till the last breath, Mr. Kateel said.

Stating that he abides by the party’s decision, the MP said he would continue to extend support to the new MP. The Adarsha Grama (model village) of Dakshina Kannada was a model for the entire country.

During his first term in 2009, there were many challenges including the pathetic condition of the Shiradi Ghat on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, while other highways were in bad condition. He addressed them meticulously. From 2014 to 2024, the district witnessed massive development activities, including elevation of Mangaluru Airport as an international airport and opening of a Passport Office in Mangaluru.

One hundred Jana Aushadhi Kendras were opened in the district thanks to the initiative of the late Ananth Kumar as the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers. Work on the Export Promotion Investment Park (Plastic Park) was 80% complete at Ganjimutt. While four-laning of Talapady-Kundapura NH 66 was complete, the widening of NH 75 between B.C. Road and Adda Hole and NH 169 between Bikarnakatte and Karkala into four lanes was in advanced stages. Though tenders were floated for grade separator/ flyover works on Nanthoor-KPT stretch of NH 66, they were delayed following legal hurdles.