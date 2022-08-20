Fifth edition of Manipal Marathon in February next

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will organise the fifth edition of Manipal Marathon 2023 on February 12, 2023.

Announcing this at a press conference in Manipal, H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said that the marathon will aim at creating awareness on childhood cancer with the tagline “Early Detection saves lives-I Can Cer-Vive”.

Through the event, funds will be raised to support and care for people requiring financial assistance for the treatment of childhood cancer, he said.

The event will be organised in collaboration with Udupi District Amateur Athletic Association and NEB Sports, Bengaluru.

Earlier editions of the marathon have attracted professional pacers, athletes and participants from across all ages and from different countries.

The organisers are anticipating the participation of about 15,000 runners. Previously, the event has attracted runners from Ethiopia, Germany, Kenya, England, Nepal, Malaysia and Sri Lanka and for the 2023 edition also, it is expected that runners from these countries will participate, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of MAHE M.D. Venkatesh said that the event will raise awareness on fitness and encourage students and other participants to improve their physical fitness.