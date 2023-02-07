ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth cruise vessel calls on New Mangalore Port

February 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MS Nautica, the fifth cruise vessel of the current season, called on New Mangaloe Port on Tuesday early morning.

Carrying 550 passengers and 400 crew members, the 180.5m vessel has 30,277 gross tonnage and has a draft of 6m, said a release from NMP Authority.

En route to Male (Maldives), the vessel came from Muscat to India and called on Mumbai and Mormugao ports earlier.

Offering a traditional welcome, NMPA arranged their medical screening, immigration and Customs counters, 15 coaches of buses, including two shuttle buses for tourists visiting local markets around Mangaluru, taxis, and tourist vans.

Cruise passengers also availed benefits of meditation centre set up the by Department of AYUSH inside the cruise lounge. Clothes and handicraft outlets were also kept open for them.

The tourists later visited places of tourist interest in and around Mangaluru while NMPA presented them souvenirs when they embarked the vessel that sailed out of NMP towards Kochi at 4 pm, said a release.

