Fifth cruise vessel calls at New Mangalore Port with 270 passengers

March 02, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth cruise vessel of the season, MS Hamburg, with 270 passengers and 151 crew members on board arrived at the New Mangalore Port at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The passengers were given a traditional welcome while disembarking from the ship. They went through medical screening. Multiple immigration and customs counters had been arranged for swift movement of passengers. Buses and special taxis for transportation around Mangaluru city were arranged.

The Ministry of AYUSH has set up a meditation centre and the Tourism Ministry had set up a selfie stand depicting Yakshagana at the cruise lounge.

The port authority has installed nearly 40 cubicles dedicated to immigration to reduce waiting times and enhance the overall experience for arriving cruise passengers.

Tourists were later entertained by various cultural dance troupes including troupes performing Tulu folk dance. The passengers visited various tourist destinations, such as the Karkala Gomateshwara, the thousand pillar Jain Basadi at Moodbidri, Soans Farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel and traditional homes in the city.

Embarking on their onward journey, tourists received colourful souvenirs depicting Mangaluru’s rich cultural heritage. The ship departed at 5 p.m. for its next destination, Mormugao Port, a NMPA release said.

