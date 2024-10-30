Field-level police personnel in DK, Udupi start using bodycams

As a step towards bringing transparency in police work, the Mangaluru city police and Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district police have started using bodycams whenever they are on the field.

“In addition to brining in transparency, the bodycams will make police personnel more conscious and improve their conduct with people,” Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told The Hindu. For the last three months, the Mangaluru police have been using these cameras regularly.

Each of the 20 city police stations has bodycams. A total of 121 bodycams are being put to use. The city police are getting more cameras. The personnel use them when interacting with people, including while booking traffic offence cases and during large public congregation. “We are making personnel get familiarised with the uses of these cameras,” Mr. Agrawal said.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police N. Yathish said the district police personnel were making regular use of 28 bodycams. These cameras are being used by the traffic police, he said.

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said 71 cameras have been distributed to police stations and offices of the Circle Inspector and the Deputy Superintendent of Police. These cameras are used while booking traffic offences and for recording ‘mahazar’, he said.

Following allegations against the police of demanding bribes and rude behaviour, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan issued directions to the commissionerates and district police units to ensure the use of bodycams by personnel on the field.

As per the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the police have to video record the process of investigation of criminal cases. The police are using bodycams while recording ‘mazhar’ and statements of witnesses. The footage of these cameras is regularly downloaded to the police database.

