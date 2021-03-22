FICCI awards presented to eight

Karnataka Council of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) presented its awards to eight persons/institutions during the Karnataka Coastline Business Conclave 2021 organised by it here on Sunday.

Minister for Medium and Large Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar presented the awards.

The “outstanding leadership award” was presented to New Mangaluru Port Trust (NMPT) for establishing Mangaluru as a gateway to Karnataka. Chairman of the trust Venkata Ramana Akkaraju received the award.

The “outstanding leadership award” was presented to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) for establishing coastal Karnataka as a strategic energy security region of the country. Managing director of MRPL M. Venkatesh received the award.

The “lifetime contribution award” was presented to Nitte Vinay Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University, for making coastal Karnataka an education hub.

The “outstanding contribution award” was presented to four persons. They are Ushaprabha Nayak, vice-president, Expert Group of Institutions, Mangaluru, for nurturing the coastal region as an education hub; Pradeep G. Pai, Managing Director, Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd., for developing the coastal region into an ice-cream goblet of the country; Bola Surendra Kamath and Sons, Karkala, for making the coastal region a cashew processing hub; and Vathika Pai, head, Nirmala Travels, Mangaluru, for being a young woman leader of industry and commerce in the coastal region.

The “social entrepreneurship award” was announced for Padmanabha Kamath, an interventional cardiologist who has set up Cardiology and Doorstep (CAD) Foundation and established a network of ECG machines and is saving many lives.