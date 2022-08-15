Fiasco at Mangaluru International Airport: Two passengers booked

A WhatsApp chat between the two created a scare in the Mumbai bound flight

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
August 15, 2022 17:54 IST

Photo used for representational purpose only. Mangaluru International Airport | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru city police have filed a case against two flight passengers on Sunday, after their chat on Whatsapp created a scare and delayed departure of a Mumbai bound flight at the Mangaluru International Airport.

The police gave the names of the passengers Dipayan Manji, 23, and his friend Simran Tom, 23, both hailing from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that Mr. Manji, a graduate from an institute in Manipal, had come along with Ms. Tom a couple of days ago. On Sunday, the two came to Mangaluru International Airport. Around 11 a.m., Mr. Manji proceeded to catch a flight to Mumbai, while Ms. Tom was waiting for her flight to Bengaluru.

During the conversation on WhatsApp with Mr. Manji, who was in the aircraft that was scheduled to leave, Ms. Tom told Mr. Manji that the latter was a bomber as he was travelling along with Muslims in the flight. Mr. Manji’s co-passenger Simran Shetty, who was in the rear seat, oversaw the conversation and confronted Mr. Manji. She then alerted the aircraft crew, who passed on the information to personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force, which carried out a thorough search of the plane before permitting the flight to depart in the evening.

On the complaint by K.P. Bopanna, the Station Manager of Indigo Airlines, Mangaluru, the Bajpe police booked Mr. Manji and Ms. Tom for offence punishable under Section 505 (1)(b) and (c) of Indian Penal Code. The two were questioned and notice was issued asking the two to appear at a later date, the police said.

