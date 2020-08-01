Fewer number of absentees for physics, chemistry papers

More number of students, compared to Thursday, turned up for the physics and chemistry papers on the second day of Common Entrance Test in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.
As many as 6,683 and 6,676 students wrote the physics and chemistry papers, respectively, in the morning and afternoon sessions, while there were 951 absentees for the physics test and 958 absentees for the chemistry paper.
The examination was held in 17 centres in the district. A student who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic wrote the two papers at a special examination centre set up by the Dakshina Kannada district administration at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal.
The number of students coming from Kerala through the Talapady, Saradka and Panjikallu check-posts continued to be fewer on Friday too.
On Thursday, 2,988 did not take the biology paper and 1,152 remained absent for the mathematics test. Kannada paper for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadigas will be held at the Ramakrishna Pre University College in Mangaluru on Saturday.
In Udupi, 3,494 wrote the physics test and and 3,493 students appeared for the chemistry paper at 10 examination centres.
The number of absentees for the physics paper was 411, while it was 412 for the chemistry test. As many as five students, who had tested positive for COVID-19, wrote the two papers at a special examination centre at the girls hostel of the Social Welfare Department in Bannanje.
