Festivities, bhajans, and Rama Tharaka mantra chanting mark consecration of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol in Udupi district

Mandir for Lord Sri Krishna at his birthplace Mathura will be built in five years, says Adamaru Mutt seer Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami

January 22, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees distributing sweets on the occasion of Sri Rama Mandir and Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla’s in Ayodhya, at Car Street in Mangaluru on Monday, January 22.

Devotees distributing sweets on the occasion of Sri Rama Mandir and Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla’s in Ayodhya, at Car Street in Mangaluru on Monday, January 22. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Devotees participate in a homa in front of Sri Venkataramana temple at Car Street in Mangaluru.

Devotees participate in a homa in front of Sri Venkataramana temple at Car Street in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Devotees having Anna Prasada (Mass feeding) at Car Street Sri Venkataramana temple in Mangaluru.

Devotees having Anna Prasada (Mass feeding) at Car Street Sri Venkataramana temple in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Bhajans, chanting of Rama Tharaka mantra, distribution of sweets, deepotsava across the district, including deepotsava, Theppotsava, and five chariot festival at the Sri Krishna Mutt marked the celebrations of consecrating Lord Rama’s idol at Ayodhya, in Udupi district on Monday, January 22.

Wearing saffron shawls, people were seen greeting each other ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in the temple town of Udupi as the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol went on in Ayodhya, Udupi Zilla Nagarika Samithi distributed ‘Jilebis’ to devotees while Udupi Adamaru Mutt organised a special pooja to Lord Ram in front of the mutt on Car Street.

Krishna Mandir at Mathura

Mutt seer Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami said the consecration signified the country coming out of slavery. People would now vow to construct Sri Krishna Mandir at his birthplace in Mathura and it would be built in five years. Those who opposed the construction of Ram and Krishna Mandirs would continue to do so as critics existed in the past too.

His junior, Eshapriya Tirtha Swami said the magnificent structure at Ayodhya would inspire governments to administer the country on Lord Rama’s principles. Sacrifices made by thousands of volunteers during the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle, the seer said adding one should remember their deeds too.

Late Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Tirtha Swami’s assistant Subrahmanya recalled the contributions of the seer to the Ayodhya movement. He said the seer was arrested and kept in police custody for six days in Uttar Pradesh during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

All the temples in the district, Muzrai as well as private, conducted special poojas, Bhajans, chanting of Rama Tharaka mantra, special lunch to devotees and evening deepotsava to mark the consecration.

Many private bus operators and autorickshaw drivers offered free service to passengers to mark the occasion.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, handed over a house named Ayodhya to a poor family in Malpe while Yakshagana Kalaranga handed over a house named Ramachandra to a family in Kervashe village in Karkala.

