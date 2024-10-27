Festive extravaganza at Mangaluru International Airport 

Mangaluru International Airport has launched ‘One Nation Billion Celebrations’, the annual festival aimed to delight domestic and international travellers alike.

It will continue till January 10. The celebrations will feature a series of regional festival celebrations, thematic decor, passenger engagement activities, and an enticing contest where passengers may win assured gifts, a release from the airport said.

Throughout the campaign, passengers travelling through the airport will experience the diverse cultural landscape of India, enjoying the jubilant festivities of occasions such as Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. Currently, the airport has been adorned with captivating thematic decorations for Diwali, encapsulating the essence of new beginnings and the triumph of goodness (light) over evil (darkness), the airport said.

Various contests during the celebrations will offer passengers a chance to win exciting prizes including international trips, vouchers, chocolate, and many other enticing gifts when they shop at retail outlets at the airport, it said.

