Fertilizer traders cautioned

The Agriculture Department issued a warning on Monday stating that if traders sold fertilizers charging excess rate than the one printed on the bags, their licence will be cancelled.

Joint Director of Agriculture M.C. Seetha said in a release that while purchasing fertilizers from private traders and cooperatives, farmers should check the price printed on the bags. If anybody charged excess rate, they [farmers] should file a complaint with the nearest office of the Agriculture Department. None can sell fertilizers by charging extra money.