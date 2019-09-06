Felicitations to Guinness record holder on Sept. 8

Tanushree Pithrody, a student of Class 6 at the St. Cecily’s School, who broke her own previous record and made a new Guinness record for “Most full body revolution maintaining a chest stand position in one minute”, would be felicitated here on September 8. Tanushree Pithrody had performed 42 full-body revolutions in one minute and set the Guinness World record for the most full-body revolutions maintaining a chest stand position, here on April 7, 2018. But she performed 44 full-body revolutions in one minute and broke her own previous record of April 7, 2018, and made a new the Guinness World record for the most full-body revolutions maintaining a chest stand position, here on March 21, 2019.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Basuma Kodagu, theatre director, said that the video of the new record of 44 full-body revolutions in a minute was sent to the Guinness Word Records. After checking the video, the Guinness World Records had sent the certificate of the new record to Tanushree Pithrody.

This certificate would be handed over to her at the felicitation function to be held at St. Cecily’s School here on September 8. K. Narendra Kamath, Yoga guru, would present the certificate to Tanushree Pithrody.

Besides the felicitation function, other programmes too would be held on the occasion, including screening of a documentary on Tanushree Pithrody titled “Tanumanayoga”.

A solo play titled “Nanna Kanasu” enacted by Tanushree Pithrody would also be staged, Mr. Kodagu said.

Uday Kumar, father of Tanushree Pithrody, was present.