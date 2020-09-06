Felicitations, talks mark Teachers’ Day

DHARWAD/ HUBBALLI

06 September 2020 07:46 IST

Celebrations were simple in districts owing to COVID-19 pandemic

Simple district and taluk-level programmes, felicitation of teachers, and talks marked Teachers’ Day in the Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Belagavi on Saturday.

The district administrations, along with the respective zilla panchayats and Department of Public Instruction, organised district-level events in which teachers chosen for State, district and taluk-level awards were honoured. Owing to the pandemic, the celebrations were held in a simple manner.

Presiding over the district-level event at Dharwad, president of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Vijayalaxmi Patil said that the profession was a noble one and any expression of gratitude towards the teaching community, by the society and the students, would be less when compared to their selfless service.

Advertising

Advertising

Inaugurating the function, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that teachers were the pillars in the nation-building exercise and the architects of the country.

“While parents bring up the children, teachers groom them and make their future bright,” he said.

On the occasion, five retired teachers, winners of State and district-level awards were felicitated. Earlier, a moment of silence was observed for the former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Inaugurating the event in Gadag, the former Minister H.K. Patil said that the life of the former President S. Radhakrishnan was a great inspiration to all. From a teacher, Dr. Radhakrishnan rose to become President, he said.

Referring to the New Education Policy, Mr. Patil said that under the new policy lot of responsibility had been vested upon teachers and they would have to upgrade their skills to to help the students face new challenges of the future.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner M. Sundareshbabu and others, Mr. Patil honoured the award-winning teachers.

In Hubballi, Prasad Abbayya, MLA, gave away the taluk-level awards.

He said that there was need for making students imbibe moral values along with the curriculum. Similar district-level programmes were held at Belagavi, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada districts.