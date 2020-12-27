Feedback sought on continuing Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan

The Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission that successfully carried out Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan for five years has solicited feedback from social service groups, NGOs and citizens on whether to continue the abhiyan for a healthy and clean Mangaluru.

Abhiyan Chief Convener Swami Chidambarananda in a release here said that the mission has planned a conclave of eminent citizens and representatives of about 150 service organisations on January 10 at Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt to chalk out the future course of the abhiyan. Feedback received from groups and citizens would be discussed during the meeting.

Feedback may be sent to mangaloremath@gmail.com or to The Convener, Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan, Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru 575001, before January 5.

Swami Chidambaranand said that the Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan did receive overwhelming response from the residents of Mangaluru who participated enthusiastically cutting across caste, creed and religion for a clean Mangaluru. While the abhiyan concluded in October 2019, there was demand to continue it for some more time. However, the future course of action could not be chalked out due to COVID-19 situation, he said.

As such, the mission now intends to take forward the initiative as sought by people for a better Mangaluru.