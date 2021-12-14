Federation comes down on proposed anti-conversion law

The All-India Christian Federation, Udupi district, on Monday said the sole aim of the proposed anti-conversion legislation was to spread animosity between people of different religions and nothing else.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, federation president Prashanth Jatthana said the Government was talking about tabling the Bill during the ongoing Belagavi session of the State legislature.

Allegations against Christians of converting people to Christianity have been proved wrong time and again; yet the Government was targeting the community, he regretted. Mr. Jatthana said Christians will observe fasting in Belagavi on December 17 against the Government’s decision to pass the Bill. He said there was no proof that forcible conversion or conversion with inducement was being undertaken. No complaints against religious conversion were proved in any court of law, he said.

Government’s move to pass the bill overrides the goal of the Constitution which states people are entitled to practice and propagate their religion.

“We too oppose forcible religious conversion,” he said adding the Government should not pass the Bill in a hurry.