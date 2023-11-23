Feasibility study on speed enhancement to 130/ 160 kmph on entire Mangaluru-TVM section nearing completion

November 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

A feasibility study commissioned by Southern Railway to enhance the maximum permissible speed to 130/ 160 kmph across the entire length of Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram section, both via Kottayam and Alappuzha, is nearing completion.

Southern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer B. Guganesan on Thursday said the zone has undertaken significant speed enhancement initiatives across key sections of its network. The objective is to significantly reduce the travel time for both passenger and freight trains, ultimately improving the overall travel experience for the numerous rail users.

The zone plans to increase the sectional speed to 130 kmph on Mangaluru-Kannur (131.4 route km) in 2025-26 along with Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram (64.48 RKM). During 2026-27, it has planned to increase the sectional speed to 130 kmph on Ernakulam – Alappuzha – Kayankulam – Kollam (141.18 RKM), Shoranur-Podanur (92.55 RKM), and Nagercoil – Tirunelveli (73.29 RKM) along the western coast.

SR has planned to increase the sectional speed to 110 kmph on Kayamkulam-Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Kayamkulam sections by January 2024.

During 2023-24, it plans to increase the sectional speed to 110 kmph on 2,637 RKM. In various important sections across the zone covering a network of 1,218 RKM, the maximum permissible speed has already been already enhanced to 110 kmph during 2022-23.

SR has also enhanced the maximum permissible speed to 130 kmph on 413 RKM across the zone already.

The work on speed enhancement involves a comprehensive upgradation of all the infrastructure required for train operations.

Major work that are being undertaken include, complete track renewal work--replacing track with 60 kg rail wherever required; strengthening of bridges; easing of curves wherever feasible; barricading or construction of walls at locations where there is heavy trespassing; improving signalling system by providing automatic signalling /double distancing signal and improving overhead electrical infrastructure- removing of infringement to enhance the speed.

