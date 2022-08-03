FDA told to pay ₹1 crore fine

August 03, 2022 01:20 IST

III Additional District and Sessions Judge B.B. Jakati on Tuesday sentenced U. Omprakash Hedge, a First Division Assistant (FDA), to four years simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 crore on finding him guilty in a disproportionate assets case.

The Lokayutka Police in Mangaluru had in January 2014 registered a case against Hegde of the Bantwal Taluk Office on the charge of being in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The then Police Inspector S. Vijay Prasad investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet. Special Public Prosecutor Ravindra Manippady examined witnesses before the court.

The judge convicted Hegde under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. While imposing the fine of ₹1 crore, the judge said that if Hegde fails to deposit the fine amount, he will have to undergo additional simple imprisonment of one year.