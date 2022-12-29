Fazil murder accused loses appeal for bail in Mangaluru court

December 29, 2022 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge S. Sandhya rejected the regular bail application filed by Ajith Crasta, the owner of the car in which the assailants who murdered Mohammed Fazil escaped from the spot.

Mohammed Fazil was murdered outside a garment shop in Surathkal on July 28.

Crasta,37, a resident of Kulai village, was among the accused arrested by the Surathkal police in connection with the murder. He has been named as accused No. 7 in the chargesheet filed by the police for offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 504, 326, 302, 506, 120 (b), 201, 202, 204, 212 and 118 of Indian Penal Code. He has been in prison since July 31.

In the bail application, Crasta said he is the owner of the car but was not involved in the crime. He pleaded innocence claiming that the car was given on rent. As the chargesheet has been filed, Crasta requested to be released on bail.

Rejecting the application, the judge in her order dated December 26 said the prima facie materials on record show that it was a brutal case of murder of a youth in public. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, gravity of the offence alleged against Crasta, and contentions raised by the prosecution, there is no reasonable ground made out to grant bail.