Fazil is eligible to receive compensation from the govt., says BJP MLA Y. Bharath Shetty

January 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said on Tuesday, January 31, that family members of 22-year-old Mohammed Fazil, who was murdered in Surathkal on July 28, 2022, are entitled to get compensation from the government.

During the ‘Meet the Press’ organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at the Patrika Bhavan here, Dr. Shetty said: “I have seen the State government’s list of families of slained persons to whom compensation had to be paid. Fazil’s name was figured in that list. The family members are entitled for compensation. I do not know the reason why they have not received compensation so far,” he said.

On the reason why he has so far not gone to meet Fazil’s family members and consoled them, Dr. Shetty said there were reports that he will be cornered at Fazil’s house. “You know how a political leader was treated when he went to meet the family members of Abdul Bashir who was murdered on January 3, 2018 in Kottara Chowki. There were reports that I might face the same treatment. Hence I did not go as I did not want to escalate the tension,” he said and added, “The situation continues to be the same and hence, I have so far not visited Fazil’s family members.”

On a question related to the recent speech of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell in which the latter lauded the persons who murdered Fazil, Dr. Shetty said: “I do not know what he has spoken and what is the context. I am yet to hear what he has said. Without knowing it, I cannot comment.”

While stating that the prevailing communal issues in Dakshina Kannada has not in any way affected the footfall of tourists to the coastal belt, Dr. Shetty said a perception has been made out that Mangaluru is not safe and there is no night life in the city. Religious fanaticism seen now among youth in the city was not seen earlier. Society has to take responsibility to develop harmony among communities. Religious leaders from both communities should sit together and address issues plaguing the two communities. “You cannot expect politicians to address it,” he said.