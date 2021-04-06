Father of minor facing the charge of killing another boy arrested

The Ullal Police on Monday arrested the father of the 17-year-old boy, who is facing the charge of killing a 12-year-old boy, Akif, following a tiff after an online game.

According to the police, Akif had lost in the “PUBG” game on Saturday night and this reportedly led him to a fight with the 17-year-old boy. Akif hit the boy with a stone and the boy hit back with a bigger stone that led to Akif’s death.

The body was found by the side of a compound wall of an open ground behind Falah School in Ullal on Sunday morning. The 17-year-old boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday after he tested negative in a RT-PCR test.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday that investigation has revealed that the boy had told his father about Akif’s death on Saturday night itself. Then, the man asked his son to remove his blood-stained shirt and hid it in a corner of a cupboard in the house. He also asked his son not to tell anybody about the incident.

“Therefore, the boy’s father was arrested on the charge of destroying evidence under the provisions of Indian Penal Code,” Mr. Kumar said.

Notices issued

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) has issued notices to some media houses for publishing the name and photo of the minor boy who is in conflict with law.

An official from KCPCR said that some child rights activists had brought to the notice of the commission that some media houses had published the name and photo of the minor boy. “We have registered a case of violation of provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act against those media houses and issued notices to them,” the official said.