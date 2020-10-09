Father Muller Institutions conferred Spandana Award

MANGALURU

09 October 2020 18:30 IST

The Karnataka Chapter of the Indian Psychiatric Society presented Spandana Award for 2019-20 to Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru, at its 29th annual conference here on Friday.

The award was in recognition of its service in the field of de-addiction and related counselling.

Professor of Psychiatry at K.S. Hegde Medical Academy Sateesh Rao, who was the chief guest, presented a cash prize of ₹ 10,000 and a certificate to the director of the institutions Richard Aloysius Coelho.

Speaking on the occasion, the director of the institutions thanked the faculty, staff and students of the Department of Psychiatry in helping people in their times of distress and bringing them to the light of life through counselling and de-addiction programmes.

The Department of Psychiatry in Father Muller Charitable Institutions, which was established in 1966, now has 140 beds with 60 beds dedicated to de-addiction facility, a release said.

The De-Addiction Center of Father Muller Medical College Hospital was set up in 1992. The center functions round the clock with an average of 700 patients per year availing its services. The center operates under the name of Vailankanni ward at Kankanady in a separate building with modern medical facilities. The facility has separate male and female inpatient unit provisions to cater to individual treatment needs of both genders. The centre offers a one-month residential treatment program.

The center also provides de-addiction training for graduate and postgraduate students in the various disciplines such as Psychiatry, Psychiatric Nursing, Clinical Psychology, and Psychiatric Social Work from various institutions in and around Mangalore. The center also does community outreach programs, the release said. (EOM)