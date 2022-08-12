Mangaluru

Fatal accident: Tanker driver arrested

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 12, 2022 00:34 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 00:35 IST

The Kaup police on Thursday arrested tanker driver Rajesh, 35, of Mangaluru, in connection with an accident in which Mohammed Alfas, 20, died on Wednesday, August 10.

The police said Alfas was riding the motorcycle with his friend Sahil as pillion. The two were on the way to Udupi from Kaup. An overspeeding tanker driven by Rajesh, which was also going towards Udupi, hit the motorcycle. Alfas fell off the motorcycle and was run over by the tanker. Sahil escaped with minor injuries. Alfas died on the spot.

The Kaup police arrested Rajesh for the offences punishable under Sections 304 (A), 279 and 337 of Indian Penal Code.

