Fast-track special court for POCSO cases opened in city

Mangaluru

06 March 2020 23:45 IST

It’s among the 31 FTSCs being set up in State for speedy trial

The first of the two fast-track special courts (FTSC) sanctioned to Dakshina Kannada to hear POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and rape cases started operation in the city on Thursday.

The FTSC in Mangaluru will hear only POCSO cases. The other FTSC, which will come up in Puttur, will deal with POCSO and rape cases.

The two are among the 31 FTSCs being set up in the State for speedy trial of such cases. The 31 courts are among the 1,023 being set up as per the direction of the Supreme Court for speedy trial of 1,66,882 pending POCSO and rape cases in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

Notification

Of the 31 FTSCs, 17 will deal exclusively with POCSO cases and the remaining 14 will hear both POCSO and rape cases. Notification was issued on March 3 to set up six FTSCs in Bengaluru, four in Bengaluru Rural district, two each in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Mandya, Chickballapur, Belagavi, and one each in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Koppal, Mysuru,Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, and Vijayapura districts.

The FTSC that started working in Mangaluru on Thursday will hear 185 cases of POCSO, which are pending in the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court. Special Public Prosecutor for POCSO cases Venkataramana Swamy said except for few cases pertaining to 2014 and 2015 the pending cases were registered from 2016.

Judges transferred

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday evening transferred 11 judges, including eight judges to FTSCs. Savithri Venkataraman Bhat, who was the first Additional Principal Judge of Family Court in the city, was transferred as the judge for FTSC-1 in the city.

Crèche in special court

The newly opened FTSC for POCSO cases comes with crèche for children.

The crèche, which is behind the court hall, has a variety of toys for children. The court hall has sliding glass partition that will be used while sexual abuse victim adduces evidence and prevent him/her from seeing the accused.

“These are among the child-friendly measures created in court,” said N. Narasimha Hegde, president of Mangaluru Bar Association.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayanacharya and FTSC-1 Judge Savithri Venkataraman Bhat inaugurated the creche and the court hall.