Farmland up to 10 cents can now be converted for residential purposes, says MLA

January 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

People under the jurisdiction of Udupi Urban Development Authority (UUDA) can now get their agricultural land up to 10 cents converted for residential purposes. The government has issued an order to this effect on January 11, making changes in the zonal regulations, according to K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Thursday, Mr. Bhat said that the applications for land conversion will be processed by UUDA itself. People can build houses with the plinth area up to 3,000 square feet.

The MLA said that the order will benefit people who were waiting to convert agricultural land in 35 wards of Udupi city and 19 villages under the jurisdiction of UUDA.

Mr. Bhat said as per the order, those constructing houses in the five cents of land or below can utilise up to 65% coverage area. In case of land measuring between five cents and seven cents, one can utilise 45 % of coverage area to build houses.

If the land measured from seven cents to 10 cents, 35 % of the coverage area can be used to construct houses.

The provision of allowing up to 65 % coverage area for those constructing houses in small plots like three or five cents will benefit about 3,000 people, the MLA said.

Mr. Bhat said that he had raised this issue in the Belagavi Assembly session. Then the Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj had promised him of addressing it.