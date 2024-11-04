Farmers urge MPs to consider alternative route for laying Udupi-Kasaragod Power Transmission line

Farmers of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have urged Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, and Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamangaluru MP, to prevail upon the Central government to lay Udupi Kasaragod 400 KV Power Transmission Line on an alternative route, which will not affect the fertile agriculture land through which the line will pass in the two districts from Yelluru in Udupi district to Punacha in Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking to Capt. Chowta in Mangaluru on Monday, November 4, Chandrahas Shetty, a member of Udupi Kasaragod 400 KV Power Transmission Line Virodhi Horata Samiti Okkoota, said 1150 acres of fertile agriculture land will be damaged as the power line will pass through agriculture field. No buildings can be constructed on the adjoining 2,300 acres of land and this land will become totally unusable.

Mr. Shetty told the MP that villagers will not object if project executive agency lays underground power cables as has been done in parts of Tamil Nadu.

Amarnath Shetty, the president of Inna Village Vidyut Marga Horata Samiti, said more than 1.65 arecanut plantations were brought down in the two districts to pave the way for laying the power transmission line. Dakshina Kannada District Raita Sangha president Shridhar Shetty Bailuguttu, Vitla Vidhyut Marga Horata Samiti president Rajeev Gowda, and Mangaluru Taluk Raita Sangha president Dayanand Shetty Kuppepadavu also spoke.

Capt. Chowta said he would shortly call a meeting of the executing agency and affected villagers and redress issues.

The Okkoota members met Mr. Poojary in Udupi on Sunday and placed the same demands. Mr. Poojary also assured them of doing the needful.

