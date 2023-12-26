Farmers try to storm Thumbe water pumping station, stage protest

December 26, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (Hasiru Sene) on Tuesday tried to storm the Thumbe water pumping station, which supplies drinking water to Mangaluru city from the Thumbe vented dam, demanding compensation to farmers whose farmland had been damaged on the downstream of the dam.

After the police prevented them from getting inside the premises of the station they staged a protest outside the entrance of the station.

The farmers who shouted slogans against the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) said that farmlands on the banks of the Netravathi on the downstream of the dam, especially on the Brahmarakutlu side, have been getting damaged for the past six years as the corporation released water from the dam now and then during the rainy season whenever there is heavy inflow.

The corporation lifted more gates to maintain the water level in the dam whenever there was heavy inflow. Hence, water gushed out in force damaging the farmland on the banks of the river, they said.

President of Bantwal taluk unit of the sangha Subrahmanya Bhat said that over 10 acres of farmland, mainly on the Brahmarakutlu side in addition to the Sajipamunnur side, have been damaged in the last six years and over 10 farmers have been affected.

Though the farmers have been demanding that the corporation construct a retaining wall along the banks of the river on the downstream of the dam, the civic body was not bothered to listen to the woes. Hence farmers planned to storm the pumping station.

Commissioner of the corporation C.L. Anand, who arrived at the spot by noon, told the farmers that the corporation will build the retaining wall on the downstream of the dam at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. He said that the first phase of the project of building the wall at a cost of ₹1 crore will begin within the fortnight.

Mr. Bhat said that the Commissioner promised that ₹22 lakh compensation will be paid to one Khateejamma whose 60 cents of farm land has been damaged, within a week.

