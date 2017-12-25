Farmers to sell vegetables directly to customers soon in Udupi, Manipal

In about a week, people from Udupi and Manipal will be able to make tasty dishes made from fresh and locally cultivated vegetables grown in the district.

Towards this end, farmers from over 10 villages near Kokkarne in Udupi district, have formed a cooperative society with an intention of doing away with middlemen and getting a good price for the vegetables grown by them. The farmers of Benegal, Kadur, Sural, Chigribettu, Halli, Olabailu, Kenjur, Kajake, Baidabettu, Horlali, and Kukkehalli villages and surrounding areas have formed the Tarkari Belegarara Sauharda Society, which has been identified as Farmer Produce Organization (FPO), under the NABARD project.

These villages are known for the cultivation of vegetables which are sold in different parts of Udupi district. The vegetables grown here include cucumbers, okra, gherkins, eggplant, cow peas, sweet potatoes, amaranthus, ridge gourd, and bitter gourd.

However, taking and selling these vegetables individually to the markets is a problem. Hence, the farmers had to depend on middlemen. However, after the formation of the society a few months ago, a mini-lorry with an inbuilt stall facility to sell the vegetables on the spot, has been rented.

Gopal NaIk, a vegetable grower at Olibailu village, told The Hindu that this truck will transport the vegetables from the villages and sell it at designated spots in Udupi and Manipal.

“Besides getting a good price owing to the elimination of the middlemen, it will ensure that there is direct contact between the farmers and the customers,” he said.

The NABARD identified School of Management (SOM), MAHE, as implementing agency to improve marketing of vegetables grown by the farmers.

“Presently, nearly 80% of vegetables come from Chikkamagaluru and other districts to our district. We are not against it. But we want to promote the freshly grown vegetables grown by our own farmers,” Harish Joshi, coordinator, NABARD project, SOM.

The vegetables would be sold at 12 designated spots in Udupi and Manipal daily as per a schedule. Pamphlets would be distributed in the areas where the vegetables will be sold.

The mobile numbers of the customers would be taken so that they could be informed in advance which vegetables would be sold. “We are in touch with some residential apartments in this regard. We will use social media extensively to market the vegetables in Udupi and Manipal,” said Prof. Joshi.

This mobile marketing initiative will be launched at the Tiger Circle in Manipal on December 29.