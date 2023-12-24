Farmers threaten to lay siege to Thumbe pumping station on December 26

December 24, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (Hasiru Sene) has threatened to lay siege to the Thumbe water pumping station, which lifted drinking water to Mangaluru city from Thumbe vented dam, and lock it up on December 26, demanding compensation to farmers whose farmland has been damaged on the downstream of the dam.

Subrahmanya Bhat, president, Bantwal taluk unit of KRRS (Hasiru Sene), told The Hindu that Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) released water from the dam now and then during the rainy season whenever there is heavy inflow. It lifted more gates to maintain the water level in the dam whenever there was heavy inflow. Hence, water gushed out in force damaging the farmland on the banks of the Netravathi downstream of the dam. “More than 10 acres of farmland, mainly on the Brahmarakutlu side in addition to the Sajipamunnur side, have been damaged in the last six years,” he said adding that over 10 farmers have been affected.

Though the farmers have been demanding the corporation to construct retaining wall along the banks of the river on the downstream of the dam, the civic body is not bothered to listen to the woes. “Farmers have been suffering since past six years as farm lands are getting eroded,” he said.

“There was a heavy flood on the river in 1974. Then our farmland was not damaged. But it is getting damaged now due to unscientific way of releasing water from the dam during the rainy season,” he said adding that arecanut, coconut and banana crops have been damaged.

Referring to the submergence of farmland by storing water at the dam for summer, Mr. Bhat alleged that the corporation sometimes stored water up to 6.50 mts high instead of up to six mts high. It affected farmers in Sajipamunnur, Panemangaluru, Bantwal B. Mooda, Narikombu, and Kallige villages. The corporation is not bothered to pay compensation to the farmers affected by storing water up to 6.50 mts.

The farmers had to approach Karnataka High Court to get compensation for storing water up to six mts high from 2010 onwards. The court in 2016 ordered the corporation to pay a total compensation of ₹17 crores to the affected farmers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur denied that the civic body sometimes stores water up to 6.50 mts high. It never went up beyond six mts high. The Mayor said that the corporation has reserved funds for building retaining wall on the banks of the river downstream of the dam.

