Farmers stage a protest seeking MSP for paddy in Udupi

Published - October 25, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

They urge the government to open paddy procurement centres in taluks and purchase paddy at ₹3,000 per quintal

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers of Udupi District Krishika Sangha staging a protest in front of Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday, October 25. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Farmers in Udupi staged a protest on Friday, October 25, urging the government to procure paddy under the minimum support price scheme.

Addressing the gathering in front of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office, Ramakrishna Sharma Bantakal, president, of Udupi District Krishika Sangha, said that the government should open paddy procurement centres in all taluks and procure paddy at ₹3,000 per a quintal.

He said that adverse weather conditions affected paddy growers this year. A paddy grower can not survive by selling paddy between ₹18 a kg and ₹22 a kg in the market. If the government did not pitch in now and come to the rescue of farmers, more paddy growers will stop cultivating paddy, he said.

Mr. Bantakal said that farmers condemned the government for not opening paddy procurement centres in taluk headquarters.

He said that the government should declare the minimum support price to paddy in September every year and procure paddy later.

The farmers’ leader said that the government should arrange for paddy transplanters and harvesters in hobli centres every year.

