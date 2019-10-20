Farmers flock to Krishi Mela in Brahmavar

Farmers from across the district took part in the two-day ‘Krishi Mela,’ organised by the Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station, which began here on Saturday.

A variety of stalls were set up including those dealing with agricultural and horticultural products and equipment. There was an exhibition of varieties of paddy, and vegetables and fruits. Different breeds of cattle were exhibited too.

While farmers said the mela benefited them, they also spoke about their problems. Venkatesh, a farmer from Hosakote near Byndoor, said he had visited the mela to see what was on offer. “My concern is the fluctuation in the coconut prices. It is necessary to have a stable and profitable price for coconuts,” he said.

Ramakrishna Bhat, who grows paddy, arecanut, papaya and other vegetables on his five acre farm at Kenjur village, generating an income of ₹10 lakh annually, said he visited the mela regularly to learn about seeds and latest farm equipment. “I have been visiting the mela every year. It is beneficial for farmers as we learn new things. The main problem affecting agriculture is marketing and that should be addressed,” he said.

Gunapal Kadamba, a progressive farmer, who grows arecanut, coconut, black pepper and fruits on his 24 acres at Shirlal village in Karkala taluk, said the mela exposed farmers to developments in agriculture and horticulture. “A major problem is that crops here are often destroyed by monkeys, wild oxen, peacocks and wild buffaloes. We must find a solution to this,” he said.