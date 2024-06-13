Farmers’ demand for cocoa saplings increase with high prices for beans this year

With the prices of cocoa beans seeing an unprecedented increase this year, farmers’ demand for cocoa saplings also has increased for planting during rainy season.

Keeping in tune with the international prices, cocoa prices, which reached a maximum of ₹320 a kg for wet cocoa beans and ₹960 a kg for dry beans for a brief period in the last week of April, later came down gradually.

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd., Mangaluru, a principal procurer of cocoa from farmers, offered ₹170 a kg for wet cocoa beans and ₹560 a kg for dry cocoa beans on Thursday, June 13.

A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi, president of CAMPCO told The Hindu that the cooperative through select nurseries had arranged for the sale of about 20,000 cocoa saplings to its farmer members last year. “This year, we have arranged the sale of 75,000 saplings due to increased demand,” he said.

Mr. Kodgi said that the price per sapling of F1 variety has been fixed at ₹10, he said.

The president said that more demand for saplings this year has come from the Tumakuru belt. Last year, there was demand from Chamarajanagar district too.

Mr. Kodgi said that it is a trend among farmers to go for the cultivation of such crops which fetched the highest price. Hence, the demand for cocoa saplings too has increased.

He said that farmers in the Davangere area too have begun cultivating cocoa as an inter-crop in coconut plantations. Cococa is being cultivated on large scale in Annamali area in Tamil Nadu.

The president said that as there was an acute shortage of cocoa beans in the market this year due to global reasons, the cooperative could procure only 50% of its annual demand for crushing at its chocolate factory at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada.

“CAMPCO requires about 5,000 tonnes of dry beans per annum for crushing. Currently, we have been able to procure about 2,5000 tonnes,” he said.