Farmers can get RTCs from Nada Kacheris freely: Minister

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Saturday that farmers can also avail their RTCs (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) freely from Nada Kacheris in Dakshina Kannada from Monday.

Speaking after launching the district level ‘kandaya dakhale mane bagilige’ (revenue documents on doorstep) programme of the Government at Padumarnadu village in Moodbidri taluk, the Minister said that the Government’s programme of delivering the revenue documents such as RTCs, caste and income certificates freely at the doorsteps of farmers will benefit many people.

He said that now those who are 60 and above and eligible to get pension need not file applications to get it like earlier. The district administration itself is identifying such persons and doing the needful.

In Udupi

In Udupi, the district-level programme was launched at Tenkanidiyoor village.

Speaking on the occasion, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said that officials should work honestly to ensure that the revenue documents were delivered at the doorsteps of farmers.

He said that a file disposal drive will also be held in Udupi Assembly Constituency soon to clear the pending files. An official release said that 8,206 revenue records were delivered at the doorsteps in Udupi district on Saturday.

It said that 1,975 documents were delivered in Kundapur taluk followed by 1,568 documents in Brahmavar taluk, 1,150 in Karkala, 1,149 documents in Kaup, 1,091 documents in Udupi, 759 in Byndoor and 514 records in Hebri.