Farmers and the public should participate in large numbers in Krishi Melas, says Vidyakumari

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Saturday, October 26, said the government has been organising Krishi Melas to provide proper information about the sector to farmers thereby improving their standard of life. Farmers and the general public should participate in large numbers in such programmes to adopt the best practices in agriculture, she said.

The DC was speaking after inaugurating a Krishi Mela organised by the district administration in association with various organisations and departments including Keladi Shivappa Nayaka Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga at the regional agricultural and horticultural research centre in Brahmavara. Though the agricultural sector has been sustaining the life of farmers, the same was facing many challenges at the present turbulent phase, she said.

Ms. Vidyakumari noted that farmers face several issues and undertake farming activities as per the diktat of nature. They may not get the just price for their produce despite fighting natural calamities to save their crops. A situation has come where markets decide the prices of their produce. In such a situation, the government has formulated many programmes to encourage farmers not to get bogged down by such challenges and continue their avocation.

The DC said scientists were making many attempts to address the shortage of farm labourers and have innovated technologies for tilling the land, replanting paddy shoots, spraying pesticides using drones, etc. Such innovations should reach every farmer, she said urging the scientific community to provide adequate information to farmers to continue with farming.

University Director (extension) B. Hemla Naik in his introductory address said the Brahmavara research centre has been working to introduce several new technologies to farmers for the last 41 years. Besides mechanisation and technological research, soil too plays crucial role in farming. The Centre has collected soil samples from thousands of farmlands and issued health cards. Quality saplings are raised in its nurseries and provided to farmers. Mr. Naik said the Centre has adopted Mandarthi, Shirlalu, and Kalthur-Santhekatte villages to experiment innovations and new technologies thereby makng them model villages.

University Vice Chancellor R.C. Jagadish, Janatha Fish Meal and Oil Products, Kota, Managing Director Anand C. Kunder, Bank of Baroda Mangaluru Regional head Rajesh Khanna, Canara Bank Udupi regional office head Pratibha and others were present.