Farm campaign in Udupi from July 26 to August 7

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha has asked the Agriculture Department to commence “Krishi Abhiyana” in Udupi district on July 26.

It is to enlighten farmers on the facilities they could avail of from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

Speaking at a meeting in his office on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner said that the “Krishi Abhiyana” should be conducted till August 7. And, farm scientists and officials of the departments should visit villages during the period and create awareness on integrated farming.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that the Union government has laid stress on farm schemes this year to make farmers self-reliant economically. The bank managers should also provide proper information to farmers whenever they visited their branches to avail themselves of farm loans.

In all, 3,085 farmers in the district have been covered under the crop insurance scheme during 2020-21 and they have also been provided with loans.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, Joint Director of Agriculture H. Kempe Gowda and Deputy Director of Horticulture Bhuvaneshwari were present.