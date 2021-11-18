Family of three jump from terrace to escape blaze in house

Three fire personnel injured when car parked in the premises explodes

A two-storey house (ground-plus-two) in Manjunatha Nagar was gutted in a blaze early on November 18. The family of three, who were inside, went to the terrace and jumped to an adjoining house with the help of their neighbours, said fire and emergency services personnel.

They were unharmed, but three fire and emergency service personnel were injured when a car parked in the premises exploded.

The house-owner, Kishore, his wife, and another family member, who were sleeping on the second floor, were woken up around 2.20 a.m. by their neighbours. When Kishore looked out of the window, he saw smoke coming out of the windows on the ground floor.

The trio ran down towards the door. But the fire had spread to the first floor and they were unable to reach the door. With the exit cut off by the blaze, they ran up to the terrace. However, they were stuck as the terrace was barred by a grille with a lock. The blaze would not allow them to retrieve the key.

Seeing their plight, neighbours from the adjoining house jumped on to the terrace and broke open the grille. Then, they helped Kishore and his family jump on to the terrace of the adjoining house.

Within minutes, the entire house was ablaze. Apart from the car, two scooters parked inside the compound were also gutted.

The injured fire-fighters – Harish, Rajshekhar and Muthappa – have been hospitalised.

After fire and emergency service personnel put out the fire, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory and electrical inspectors visited the spot to probe the cause of the blaze.

On November 16, a fire broke out in a flat in a residential complex in Electronics City. Residents were alerted by the barking of a dog. Everyone managed to leave the premises safely.