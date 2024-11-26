 />

Family members seek action against police for lock-up death of Kerala man in Brahmavar

Published - November 26, 2024 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Family members of Biju Mon of Kerala, who died while in custody of the Brahmavar police in Udupi recently, have sought action against all police personnel allegedly involved in his lock-up death.

Mon died in the Brahmavar police station on November 9. He was arrested following a complaint by a woman that Mon misbehaved with her. Following the death, the Criminal Investigation Department was asked to inquire into the custodial death.

Superintendent of Police K. Arun ordered suspension of police sub-inspector Madhu and in-charge station house officer Sujatha, who were charged with not following Supreme Court guidelines in the arrest of Mon.

Talking to reporters in Udupi after giving statement before the CID team on Tuesday, Mon’s brother Binu Yohanan said when he checked the body there were injury marks on the chest and legs, which indicated a possible assault by the police.

Accusing the Brahmavar police of falsely stating that Mon died following collapse in lock up, Mr. Yohanan said the family members have not been given copy of the complaint filed against Mon.

Mr. Yohanan said a representation has been given to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding a thorough probe into the death. He has asked the CID to book all police personnel allegedly behind his brother’s death in lock up, Mr. Yohanan said.

