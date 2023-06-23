Family members of Soujanya demand reinvestigation into her rape and murder

June 23, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The family members of 17-year-old Soujanya, whose body was found near Dharmasthala on October 9, 2012, on Friday urged the State government to reinvestigate her rape and murder.

They also demanded action against Dakshina Kannada police officials who investigated the case and the doctor who did the post mortem for allegedly “botching up the investigation.”

The 50th Additional City and Sessions Court, Bengaluru, (or Special CBI Court), on June 16, 2023 acquitted the lone accused in the case Santosh Rao of charges of rape and murder of Soujanya near the bathing ghat on the outskirts of Dharmasthala.

“The post mortem of our daughter has not been done properly and it appears that it has been done in a routine manner. The police have not done any serious investigation into the rape and murder. We want the police to inquire into the three persons from Dharmasthala, whom, we have suspected for long behind the murder,” Soujanya’s mother Kusumavati told reporters here on Friday.

This is the least that the Congress government can do to compensate Soujanya’s death, she added.

Kusumavati’s brother Vittal Gowda said the judgement acquitting Rao was not a surprise. The police had arrested an innocent person and did not inquire into the other three suspects of Dharmasthala. They also did not question all the witnesses and did not take into account other specific inputs that the family members had given. “The local Belthnagady police, Criminal Investigation Department and CBI did not consider the inputs given by us during the investigation,” he said.

During the trial, Mr. Gowda said, the family filed a petition before the CBI Court wherein they pointed out that the other three suspects had not been examined. They also pointed out in the petition that the autopsy report failed to record injuries on victim’s body and the non-examination of mud filled in victim’s private parts. The family also pointed out that the Belthangady police collected the undergarment of the girl from the victim’s house instead of from the crime scene.

“Though the Special CBI court ordered a reinvestigation, the three suspects managed to get the order quashed in the Karnataka High Court,” he said.

Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, an activist of Prajaprabhutva Vedike, a group that has been fighting to get justice for the family, said that the then Sub Inspector, two Police Inspectors, then Assistant Superintendent of Police of Puttur Sub-division and the Superintendent of Police should be held responsible for the poor investigation into the case. The doctor who conducted the autopsy is equally responsible for derailing the investigation. Mr. Shetty said that the post mortem has not been done as required in a rape case. “The case was totally mishandled in the primary stage and it made it hard for the CBI to find the actual offenders,” he said.

Mr. Timarodi said that a statue of Soujanya will be installed near the place of cremation of the victim.