Family hands over ancient artefacts to college museum

An ancient artefact that was gifted to Mulky Sundar Ram Shetty College, Shirva in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the 76 Badagabettu Moodumane Family have handed over some ancient artefacts in their collection to Mulky Sundar Ram Shetty College, Shirva in Udupi district, at a programme in the college.

These artefacts will be kept in the museum of the college.

Speaking at the programme, Ramanath Hegde, a member of the family, said that the artefacts were handed over free and they should be preserved for the future generation to know their importance.

The programme was organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations in association with the NSS unit of the college to observe the International Day of Museums and World Environment Day on Saturday.

T. Murugeshi, NSS Officer and also Associate Professor, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology of the college, said that ancient artefacts are being lost during renovation of temples and other places of worship as they are being immersed in water during religious rituals. But they should be preserved.

After the religious rituals are completed, the artefacts can be handed over to museums as they can be preserved for the future generation. Then, they will remain as part of history, he said.

Kaup Kannada Sahitya Parishat unit president B. Pundalik Marathe said that India has a rich culture and heritage and artefacts which are part of this culture and heritage should be preserved.