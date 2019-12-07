Fall in prices of black pepper is due to higher production, increased import, Union Minister tells Lok Sabha

Decline in international prices owing to higher production and increased import seems to have resulted in the decrease in the prices of domestic black pepper over the years, according to the Union government.

“It is assumed that the domestic price of black pepper has fallen primarily due to decline in international prices owing to higher production and supply of pepper in the international market and also due to increased import of pepper from other countries into India,” Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal told the Lok Sabha.

Pepper is a prominent crop in the coastal and malnad belts in the State.

In a written reply to the Members of Parliament – Shobha Karandlaje and Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy – in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Minister said that the average domestic price of black pepper has been declining in the past three years.

It was ₹694.77 a kg in 2016-17, ₹473.73 a kg in 2017-18, and ₹378.21 a kg in 2018-19 in Kochi, a major pepper market.

The domestic demand for black pepper, meanwhile, has been increasing during the last three years, the Minister said.

Quoting the data of the International Pepper Community, he said that the domestic consumption stood at 55,000 tonnes in 2017, 56,000 tonnes in 2018, and 57,000 tonnes (estimated) in 2019.

Referring to the import of black pepper during the first five months of this financial year, the Minister said that it has been estimated at 10,990 tonnes during April-August, 2019-20.

Of this, the share of import from Vietnam has been estimated at 6,657 tonnes. The share of Sri Lanka and Indonesia has been estimated at 2,003 tonnes, and 1,034 tonnes, respectively.

He said that the country imported 20,265 tonnes of black pepper during 2016-17, and 29,650 tonnes in 2017-18. India’s import of black pepper stood at 24,950 tonnes in 2018-19 (provisional).

To a question on if the government is bound by ASEAN agreement to import pepper from member countries at cheaper rate, the Minister said import of pepper is allowed at an import duty of 51% (with effect from January 1, 2019) under ASEAN, against the normal duty of 70% for import from countries not covered under trade agreements.

On the request of the government, Sri Lankan authorities have introduced a new procedure to prevent issue of certificates of origin for third-country black pepper shipments destined to India.

They have also provided access to Indian authorities to examine the scanned copies of certificates of origin issued for black pepper exports under ‘Indo-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement’ and SAFTA, and temporarily suspended import of spices, including pepper, to Sri Lanka through the ‘Entreport Trade and Commercial Hub Operations’ to prevent these spices being re-shipped to India, he said.