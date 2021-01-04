Fake notes with blasphemous writing found in hundi

MANGALURU

04 January 2021 01:08 IST

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Mangaluru South BJP SC Morcha have urged the police to take stringent action against those who have reportedly deposited fake notes with blasphemous writing against Hindus in the offering box of a daivasthana in the city.

In a statement here, Mr. Kamath condemned the act of miscreants who have deposited such notes in the offering box of Bhagavan Shri Babbuswamy Kshetra at Attavara Babugudde. One cannot tolerate acts of insulting religious feelings, the MLA said and added that stringent action needs to be taken against those who have been carrying out such acts intentionally.

The community was deeply hurt by such acts, he said and added that he has already held discussions with senior police officials seeking necessary action.

In another statement, Mangaluru South BJP SC Morcha president Raghuveer Babugudde said that the morcha has already filed a complaint with the Mangaluru North Police at Pandeshwar demanding immediate and stringent action against the miscreants. People belonging to Scheduled Castes and Mundala community are devotees of the Kshetra and they are deeply hurt by such acts. Acts inciting communal hatred should be curbed forthwith, Mr. Babugudde demanded.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress president Mithun Rai during a press conference here on Sunday condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against the miscreants. Such acts are aimed at disturbing communal harmony in the district, which, he said, was known for amity.

One of the trustees of the daivasthana, Honnayya, who was present at the press conference, said that the notes with blasphemous writing were found in the box kept outside the temple complex, where CCTVs were not installed. Since the box was on the roadside, the identity of the perpetrators remains to be established, he added.