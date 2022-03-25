Merchants seek action against fake messages

A group of merchants from Uppinangady has sought action on those who have posted fake messages about their outlets in the social media.

In a complaint, Yatish Shetty (29), owner of Suvya Ice Cream Parlour, said that some people have posted in social media messages that the ice cream parlour and a few other establishments will not give any articles to Muslims and they have sufficient business from Hindus.

The traders said that they have not issued any such message and some people have misused the names of the firms. The traders met Assistant Commissioner of Police Gana P. Kumar and sought action.

The complaint of the traders has been registered for an offence punishable under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.