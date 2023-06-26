ADVERTISEMENT

Failure to prevent cattle theft will lead to law and order problem: MLA Y. Bharath Shetty

June 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government and the police should stop anti-social elements from stealing cattle and illegal cattle transportation and cow slaughter. If no action is taken, it will lead to law and order problems in the region, said Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty here on Sunday.

In a statement, Dr. Shetty said the government should take stern action against those disturbing peace in the society through cattle theft, cow slaughter, and illegal cow transportation.

“Do not force people to take law into their hands, which will disturb peace and order,” he said.

Expressing his ire over a recent statement of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Dr. Shetty said the Minister seems to be encouraging people to slaughter cattle. If there are instances of cow slaughter, illegal transportation and cow theft, the Minister should be held responsible, he said.

Dr. Shetty said the amendments brought to Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act by the BJP government is in force and is effective to deal with illegal cattle transportation, cow slaughter, and cow theft.

