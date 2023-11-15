Failure to allocate funds for Yemmekere playground development, residents to protest on November 19

November 15, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - MANGALURU

Accusing the State Government of not showing interest in the development of Yemmekere ground in Mangaluru, the residents said they will hold a protest on November 19.

Talking to reporters, Dinakar Shetty, President of Yemmekere Horata Samiti, said residents had objected to the construction of an International Swimming Pool in a portion of the five-acre Yemmekere ground. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath had assured of developing two acres of the ground for playing cricket and other outdoor sports activities, which made residents agree to the construction of a swimming pool complex in the remaining three acres of the ground.

Mr. Shetty said Yemmekere residents are dismayed over the statement of Mangaluru MLA and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on November 13 that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation for development of the ground after inaugurating the new swimming pool on November 24.

“Building of swimming pool and development of the ground is part of one project and should have been completed together. Strangely, the Government is in a hurry to inaugurate the new swimming pool, while they are yet to develop the ground,” he said. Though Mr. Khader has said that ₹2 crore will be spent for developing the ground, it is difficult to believe the statement in the absence of a specific order from the government allocating money for development of the ground.

“There is lack of commitment by the Government in keeping its word on development of the ground. Hence we will protest outside the swimming pool complex on November 19,” Mr. Shetty said.

Abdul Samad, a businessman and resident of Yemmekere, said that the ground was used for long for playing cricket and other outdoor sports. The ground was earlier a lake. Senior citizens, including his mother, of the area have been using this ground for morning and evening walk. “We want this ground to be retained for use of youth and also senior citizens,” he said.

Harishit from Yemmekere Friends Circle said he is among those who have regularly played cricket at Yemmekere ground. Apart from cricket, the ground was being used for religious and other public conventions. “We cannot allow the remaining part of the ground to turn into parking area for the new swimming pool complex. “This ground is needed to involve youth in constructive activities,” he said.

Harshit also said there were reports that local residents will not be allowed to swim in this new pool and it will be reserved for use of professional swimmers.

