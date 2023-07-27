HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Failure of Udupi police to probe alleged voyeurism forced BJP to step in: MLA

BJP Dakshina Kannada unit to hold protest demanding fair probe on July 31 in the city

July 27, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sudarshan Moodbidri, BJP Dakshina Kannada president, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Sudarshan Moodbidri, BJP Dakshina Kannada president, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath on Thursday took objection to statements indicating that the BJP was politicising the Udupi voyeurism incident by saying that the BJP was forced to step in after the Udupi district police failed to conduct a proper probe after the incident surfaced on July 20.

Speaking to reporters along with BJP Dakshina Kannada president Sudarshan Moodbidri here, Mr. Kamath said the voyeurism cannot be termed childish as claimed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara. The police was acting as if nothing had happened, he said.

The MLA further said there appeared to be a larger conspiracy to defame students from another community. The BJP wants such incidents to not recur and hence, took up the issue, he added.

Protest on July 31

Mr. Sudarshan said the district unit will hold a protest on July 31 in the city demanding special investigation by the State police into the incident. He said the soft attitude of Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay and Mr. Parameshwara towards the accused, who allegedly recorded their classmate in the college washroom, does not inspire confidence among people about a fair investigation.

He said: “We want the State government to hand over investigation to a special team of the State police. Apart from the three students, persons behind them should also be booked,” Mr. Sudarshan said. The alleged voyeurism was serious crime and the government should ensure fair investigation. It should not go soft and appease the community to which the accused students belong, he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.