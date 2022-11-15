Facility to pay traffic fine through post offices launched

November 15, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Police and the Department of Posts inked a pact to facilitate payment of traffic fines imposed in the Commissionerate jurisdiction at post offices across Karnataka.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Post Offices of Mangaluru Postal Division N. Sriharsha signed the agreement. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said the department was installing nearly one hundred closed circuit cameras across the commissionerate at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. This would help track more traffic violations, he said.

Payment of traffic fines would be helpful to people as post offices were located across the city and State, he said.

Mr. Sriharsha said at present traffic fines could be paid online, at four traffic police stations and four Mangaluru One Centres. With the new arrangement, fines could be paid at any post office or sub post office across Karnataka, not only in Mangaluru.

Service charges of ₹10 for fines up to ₹1,000, ₹15 for up to ₹2,500, ₹20 for up to ₹5,000 and ₹25 for fines above ₹5,000 would have to paid at post offices, Mr. Sriharsha said. The service would be available across 1,702 post offices in Karnataka with immediate effect, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar Srivastav and others were present.